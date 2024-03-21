Tripta Public Senior Secondary School, Chalwara

As many as 30 students of classes VI and IX of the school have cleared the All India Sainik School Examination. In Class IX, 12 students, who passed the examination are: Tanisha, Adish, Aditya Jaryal, Utkarsh, Akshit Attri, Angel Dhiman, Kanishk Kutalharia, Navriti, Samarth, Sameer Guleria, Arihant Guleria and Riya. In Class VI, 18 students who cleared the test are: Aarohi Manhas, Akul, Ardaaksh Dogra, Arpit, Nakshpreet, Tanish Kumar, Anshika, Manya, Atiksh, Kanika Choudhary, Arika, Mahi, Abhinav, Kartik Katnauria Arab Mehra, Shivansh Thakur, Saksham and Sujal Choudhary. School Chairman Varinder Nariyal and Principal Rakesh Rana congratulated the children by offering them sweets and said in his message that it is the result of the hard work of the children that they have brought glory to the school, their parents and the area by passing the all India level examination.
