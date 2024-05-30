Tripta Public Senior Secondary School, Chalwara

The students of the school, who had performed excellently in the CBSE board exams of classes X and XII, were given the Shining Star Award under the aegis of The News Radar English News Channel, Himachal Pradesh. The students were honoured by JM Pathania, UPSC Advisory Member, in Dharamsala by giving medal and certificate. Divanshi of Class X of the school was honoured for getting 96.60% marks, Soham Sharma 95.40%, Sargam 95.20%, Rishit Dadwal 93.20%, Abhay Rana 92.80%, Mayank Nariyal 91.80%, Piyush Kutalhariya 90.40%, and Vibha Thakur 88.60%. Priyanshi has secured 87.40% marks in Class XII. On reaching the school, Chairman Virender Nariyal and Principal Rakesh Rana congratulated the children and their parents and wished them a bright future.
