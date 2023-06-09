Tripta Public Senior Secondary School, Chalwara, Jawali

The school celebrated World Environment Day, in which a special prayer meeting was first organised by students of Class VII of the school. The information about environmental protection was collected by the students on World Environment Day. Environment Day was celebrated as Green Day by the Kindergarten Section and saplings were also planted by the children. A poster-making competition was organised by the students of Class IV to VI on Environment Day. Saplings were planted on the school premises by the children of classes VII and VIII. The children planted fruit trees. On the occasion, the school Chairman, Virender Nariyal, and the school Principal Rakesh Rana also planted saplings along with the children. A rally was taken out by the students of classes IX to XII on Environment Day and gave a message to the people that one should plant more and more trees and keep the environment clean and clean. On the occasion Varinder Nariyal and Rakesh Rana said in their message that the environment should be protected and more and more trees should be planted.