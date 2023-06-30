Tripta Public Senior Secondary School, Chalwara, Jawali

Twelve students have received letters and appreciation certificates from the Prime Minister’s Office for their active participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. It is a matter of great pride for the school that 12 students — Ishita Rana, Komal, Ayushi, Kartik Jaryal, Divyanshi, Janvi, Kashish, Krish, Shranya, Kartik Guleria, Jeevan and Vansh Thakur — have received letters and certificates. School Chairman Virendra Nariyal and Principal Rakesh Rana congratulated all the children.