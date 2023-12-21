Tripta Public Sr Sec School, Chalwara

Under the Inspire Awards, a standard competition was organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Chamba, in which 89 participants from Kangra district and 21 participants from Chamba district participated. Arshit Guleria and Suryansh Kaler, both students of Class X of the school participated in the competition. Suryansh has been selected for the state-level competition. Chairman Virendra Nariyal and Principal Rakesh Rana honoured Suryansh and congratulated him.

