Tripta Public Sr Sec School, Chalwara, Jawali

As many as 23 students of the school have cleared the all-India Sainik School Examination 2023. Eighteen students have passed the examination for Class VI and five for Class IX. Sanchit Sharma, Prateek Bharti, Priyansh Choudhary and Harshit cleared the exam for Class VI; Anvi, Ananya Devi, Divyansh, Manpreet Kaur, Avni Rajput, Sumedha, Keshav, Avahibodya Sharma, Ishani Dhiman, Rudrabhishek, Utkarsh Garg, Abhinav Kumar, Karthik Katnauria and Manat Dhiman passed the exam for Class IX and Suryansh Kler, Kanishka and Mayank Dhiman and Divyanshu also cleared the exam. School Chairman Varinder Nariyal and Principal Rakesh Rana congratulated the children and their parents.
