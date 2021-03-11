Tripta Public Sr Sec School Chalwara, Kangra

Like every year, this year also, two more girl students of Class IX of Tripta Public Senior Secondary School — Divyanka Choudhary and Sargam got selected for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Baijnath, Paprola. Both the girl students will continue their studies at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. On this occasion, school Principal Rakesh Rana and the chairman of the school Virender Nariyal congratulated the students and their parents.