Tripta Public Sr Sec School Chalwara, Kangra

Like every year, this year also, two more girl students of Class IX of Tripta Public Senior Secondary School — Divyanka Choudhary and Sargam got selected for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Baijnath, Paprola. Both the girl students will continue their studies at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. On this occasion, school Principal Rakesh Rana and the chairman of the school Virender Nariyal congratulated the students and their parents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
To nab gangsters operating from Canada, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeks support from Canadian government
Bats for direct tie up between Punjab and Canada Police to t...
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Independent legislator Balraj Kundu decides to abstain
Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann aims to break monopoly of private bus operators; announces to ply buses to Delhi airport from June 15
For the past four years, buses from Punjab to the Internatio...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested
Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police
NEET PG 2021 admissions: Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...