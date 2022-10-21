TT stars of St. Joseph's school

Table tennis champions added another feather to the cap of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh. Josephites excelled in the 2nd Chandigarh Table Tennis State Ranking Tournament. Teetiksha Goel, a student of Class VII, secured first position in U-15 and second position in U-13 and U-19. It was a proud moment when Vani Sharma, a student of Class VII bagged first position in U-13, second position in U-15 and third position in U-17, respectively. Neha Sharma (XI-Humanities) bagged second position in the U-17 age group. All the winners were awarded trophies.