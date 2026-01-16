DT
Home / The School Tribune / ‘Tulsi Pujan’ organised

‘Tulsi Pujan’ organised

School notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Jan 16, 2026 IST
‘Tulsi Pujan’ was organised at The Century School, Nayagaon, to highlight the cultural and spiritual significance of the sacred tulsi plant. The event aimed to create awareness among students about the importance of nature, traditional values, and environmental conservation. The ceremony began with the lighting of a holy lamp by Vice-Principal Anita Arora, followed by prayers and rituals performed around the tulsi plant. Teachers explained the medicinal and spiritual importance of tulsi in Indian culture, emphasising its role in promoting health and purity. Students participated actively by chanting ‘tulsi mantra’ and offering prayers with great reverence. The atmosphere was filled with positivity and devotion as everyone joined in the celebration. The event concluded with a message by Principal Dr Karuna Arora encouraging students to respect nature and preserve the environment. Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Managing Director Ankur Jindal acknowledged the celebration saying “Tulsi Pujan is a successfully blended cultural learning with environmental awareness, leaving a lasting impression on all participants.”

