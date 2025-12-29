Tulsi Pujan’ organised

Tulsi Pujan’ was organised at GP Public High School, Baltana, during the morning assembly. Students worshipped the tulsi plant by lighting diyas, offering flower garlands (phool mala), applying tilak, and distributing laddus, creating a spiritual and peaceful atmosphere on the school campus. Sunita Sharma addressed the students and explained the importance of worshipping tulsi. She highlighted that tulsi is not only considered sacred in Indian culture but is also known for its medicinal and environmental benefits. She encouraged students to respect nature and adopt healthy values in their lives. The assembly concluded with a message to preserve plants and understand the cultural significance behind traditional practices. The celebration helped students learn moral values along with environmental awareness.

