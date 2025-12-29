DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Tulsi Pujan’ organised

Tulsi Pujan’ organised

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tulsi Pujan’ was organised at GP Public High School, Baltana, during the morning assembly. Students worshipped the tulsi plant by lighting diyas, offering flower garlands (phool mala), applying tilak, and distributing laddus, creating a spiritual and peaceful atmosphere on the school campus. Sunita Sharma addressed the students and explained the importance of worshipping tulsi. She highlighted that tulsi is not only considered sacred in Indian culture but is also known for its medicinal and environmental benefits. She encouraged students to respect nature and adopt healthy values in their lives. The assembly concluded with a message to preserve plants and understand the cultural significance behind traditional practices. The celebration helped students learn moral values along with environmental awareness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts