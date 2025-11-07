DT
Twin School activity organised by Jalandhar Cantt PM SHRI KV No 2

Twin School activity organised by Jalandhar Cantt PM SHRI KV No 2

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:43 AM Nov 07, 2025 IST
PM SHRI KV No 2, Jalandhar Cantonment, organised a Twin School activity in collaboration with PM Shri Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, Jandiala. Students from classes IX and X participated in the initiative, engaging in twin classes and exploring various facilities. During the visit, students discovered innovative experiments at the Science Lab, Atal Tinkering Lab, Digital Library, and Computer Labs. They actively participated in Fit India activities and games, fostering a spirit of collaboration and teamwork. The event saw active participation from teachers of both schools. Principal Ravinder Kumar welcomed the guests and emphasised the significance of such collaborative initiatives in enhancing learning experiences. Vice-Principal Ugra Mohan Yadav elaborated on the benefits of experiential learning and encouraged students to leverage such opportunities to broaden their knowledge and skills.

