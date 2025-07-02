Two-day CBSE in-house training programme at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sen Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

A two-day CBSE in-house training programme was organised in the school. Principal Narender Sharma inaugurated the training programme and said it is mandatory for all teachers to complete at least 25 hours of the in-house training programme and 25 hours’ training of the CBP organised by the CBSE as per the New Education Policy. Resource persons Kavita Laller and Monika Jindal apprised the attendees of environment and conservation of natural resources and life skills. Nearly 55 teachers were benefitted by the programme. On the first day, resource persons laid stress on the conservation of natural resources by using them judiciously and by avoiding indiscriminate felling of trees, adopting car-pooling, using public transport, using bicycles for covering short distances, and practicing afforestation, etc. The session was very informative and well coordinated and well organised. On the second day, the resource persons apprised the teachers of the importance of life skills, including self-awareness, empathy, critical thinking, creative thinking, decision making, problem solving, interpersonal skills, effective communication, coping stress, managing emotions etc. There were activities sessions, including story-telling, elaborate group discussion on all life skills in congenial atmosphere.

