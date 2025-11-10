Two-day Model United Nations held

Students of Alliance International School, Banur, participated in a two-day Model United Nations (MUN) programme held at Delhi Public School, Patiala. The conference served as an exceptional platform for young delegates to engage in thought-provoking discussions on global issues, fostering a spirit of diplomacy, collaboration, and leadership. Participants from various institutions came together to deliberate on international affairs, simulating real-world decision-making within the framework of the United Nations. The event provided the students of the school with invaluable exposure to global politics and international relations, while also helping them enhance their communication, negotiation, and analytical skills. Principal Brijesh Saxena and Vice-Principal Meenakshi Saxena commended the participants for their enthusiasm and commitment, encouraging all students to explore new opportunities that promote experiential learning and personal growth.

