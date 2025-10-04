Two-day workshop on biology organised

A two-day workshop on biology (senior secondary) was organised under the aegis of the CBSE Centre for Excellence, Panchkula at Dayanand Public School, Shimla. As many as 50 participants attended the workshop from various CBSE schools from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Resource persons SP Singh and Shikha Sharma engaged participants in a series of interactive sessions aimed at enriching teachers’ pedagogical skills. The primary objective of the workshop was to empower teachers with innovative strategies to create an informative, inquisitive, and creative learning environment for students. The guests were welcomed with green plants, symbolising the message of environmental conservation and the creation of a cleaner, greener world. In her welcome address, Principal Anupam emphasised the importance of continuous professional development. The sessions provided deep insights into Dale’s Cone of Experience, experiential learning approaches, and Gagné’s Nine Events of Instruction. Teachers also explored ICT-integrated tools such as mind mapping, flowchart creation, and mnemonics for enhancing learning outcomes. Practical aspects of biology teaching, including assessment methods, rubric designing, and framing competency-based question papers, were also discussed in detail. The workshop concluded with resounding

success, equipping teachers with innovative methodologies and renewed

enthusiasm to transform classroom practices.