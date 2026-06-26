Two-hour yoga session organised

Satluj World School, Derabassi, celebrated International Yoga Day. A special two-hour yoga session was organised to spread awareness about the importance of yoga in achieving physical, mental and emotional well-being. The session was conducted by a highly experienced Yoga Acharya from Patanjali, who guided students, management members and staff through various yoga asanas and breathing techniques. The instructor explained the true value of yoga and demonstrated the correct methods of practising it in daily life. The event was graced by Chairman Ravi Dutt Sharma, Director Dr Ruby Sharma and Trustee Abhay Sharma, who encouraged everyone to adopt yoga as an integral part of their daily routine. The Yoga Acharya appreciated the positive and disciplined atmosphere of the school and praised the students for their enthusiasm and participation. The programme concluded on an inspiring note, motivating all participants to embrace yoga as a way of life.

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