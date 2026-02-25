Two students of SA Jain school shine in JEE Main

SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala, proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of its students in JEE Main 2026. Garrvit Jain secured an exceptional NTA score of 99.47, setting a remarkable benchmark of academic excellence. Randeep Singh also brought laurels to the school with an impressive NTA score of 90.11, reflecting his dedication and perseverance. Their success is a testament to their hard work, determination, and the strong academic foundation nurtured by the school. The entire school fraternity extends heartfelt congratulations to both achievers and wishes them continued success in all their future endeavours. The revered members of the Managing Committee president Rajat Jain, vice-president Dr Vineet Jain, Secretary Hitesh Jain, Manager Ritesh Jain, Finance Secretary Sunil Jain, Advisor to the Managing Committee Ravikant Jain and Principal Dr Renu Gahlawat, congratulated both the prodigies on their remarkable accomplishment.

