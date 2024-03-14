Two water coolers donated

Guru Amar Dass Public School, Jalandhar, received donation in the form of two water coolers from Hardeep Singh Goldy, Avatar Singh and Inderjit Kaur. The water coolers have been installed to provide cool, hygienic drinking water for the students. The donation was made in the memory of their father Hardit Singh Ahuja and mother Harjeet Kaur Ahuja. President of the School Committee Mohinderjeet Singh, Dr HM Hurria, Principal Dr Aparana Mehta and Vice-Principal Dr Sonika Singh extended their thanks to the whole family for the service.

