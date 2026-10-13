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Home / The School Tribune / U-14 boys' netball team wins bronze

U-14 boys' netball team wins bronze

Achievers

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:12 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, celebrated the achievement of its Under-14 Boys' Netball Team, which secured a bronze medal at the Inter-School State Netball Championship. Competing against seven other teams, the young players displayed excellent teamwork, agility and determination. In the bronze medal match, they defeated GMSS-26, Timber Market, by a convincing margin of four points. Principal Monica Chawla congratulated the team and appreciated the efforts of the students, teachers and coaches. She encouraged the players to continue pursuing sporting excellence with dedication and discipline. The achievement highlighted the importance of teamwork, perseverance and sportsmanship.

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