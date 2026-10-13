U-14 boys' netball team wins bronze

St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, celebrated the achievement of its Under-14 Boys' Netball Team, which secured a bronze medal at the Inter-School State Netball Championship. Competing against seven other teams, the young players displayed excellent teamwork, agility and determination. In the bronze medal match, they defeated GMSS-26, Timber Market, by a convincing margin of four points. Principal Monica Chawla congratulated the team and appreciated the efforts of the students, teachers and coaches. She encouraged the players to continue pursuing sporting excellence with dedication and discipline. The achievement highlighted the importance of teamwork, perseverance and sportsmanship.

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