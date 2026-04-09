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Home / The School Tribune / UKG graduation ceremony organised

UKG graduation ceremony organised

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:12 AM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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Eklavya School, Jalandhar, organised a joyful and memorable UKG graduation ceremony to celebrate the achievement of its young learners. The event was graced by Director of the school Seema Handa. The programme commenced with a warm welcome by Manager Pooja Puri, followed by a prayer seeking blessings for the bright future of the students. The ceremony highlighted the growth, accomplishments and learning of the students throughout the academic year. The tiny graduates looked adorable in their graduation caps and gowns, adding charm to the occasion. They confidently participated in various activities, showcasing their talents and learning. Principal Komal Sharma addressed the gathering and congratulated the students on successfully completing this phase of their education. The event concluded on a joyful note with the distribution of certificates and a vote of thanks, followed by refreshments for parents and students.

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