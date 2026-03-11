DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / UKG Graduation Day celebrated

UKG Graduation Day celebrated

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:50 PM Mar 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Smart Wonders School, Mohali, celebrated UKG Graduation Day, marking an important milestone in the lives of the young learners as they prepared to step into the next phase of their academic journey. The programme began with an auspicious lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by delightful song and dance performances by the little graduates. Dressed in graduation caps and gowns, the children confidently showcased their talents on stage, filling the atmosphere with excitement and pride. Each performance reflected the dedication and hard work of the students, along with the constant support and guidance of their teachers. The audience was captivated by the cheerful energy, innocence and confidence of the young performers. The highlight of the event was the graduation ceremony, where the children were applauded for successfully completing their kindergarten journey. Proud parents watched with immense joy as their children were recognised for their efforts and achievements. Principal Ruchika Sharma expressed gratitude to the dedicated teachers for nurturing the students with care and commitment. She thanked the parents for their constant support and trust in the school. Director Avinash Kaur addressed the gathering and conveyed her best wishes to the students as they move forward to the next stage of their educational journey, carrying with them beautiful memories and valuable learning from their early years. The day was filled with smiles, applause and unforgettable moments, marking a joyous beginning in the lives of the young graduates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts