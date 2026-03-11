UKG Graduation Day celebrated

Smart Wonders School, Mohali, celebrated UKG Graduation Day, marking an important milestone in the lives of the young learners as they prepared to step into the next phase of their academic journey. The programme began with an auspicious lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by delightful song and dance performances by the little graduates. Dressed in graduation caps and gowns, the children confidently showcased their talents on stage, filling the atmosphere with excitement and pride. Each performance reflected the dedication and hard work of the students, along with the constant support and guidance of their teachers. The audience was captivated by the cheerful energy, innocence and confidence of the young performers. The highlight of the event was the graduation ceremony, where the children were applauded for successfully completing their kindergarten journey. Proud parents watched with immense joy as their children were recognised for their efforts and achievements. Principal Ruchika Sharma expressed gratitude to the dedicated teachers for nurturing the students with care and commitment. She thanked the parents for their constant support and trust in the school. Director Avinash Kaur addressed the gathering and conveyed her best wishes to the students as they move forward to the next stage of their educational journey, carrying with them beautiful memories and valuable learning from their early years. The day was filled with smiles, applause and unforgettable moments, marking a joyous beginning in the lives of the young graduates.

