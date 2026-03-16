UKG Graduation Party organised

AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, celebrated the UKG Graduation Party. The event marked a special milestone for the young learners as they completed their pre-primary journey. The celebration included beautiful performances by students. Nursery presented a lovely goodbye rhyme for their seniors, while the LKG students performed a lively dance. The UKG students sang a graduation song, making the occasion memorable. A fun question-answer round, distribution of special titles, and a joyful cake-cutting ceremony added excitement to the celebration. Principal Pamila congratulated the students and appreciated the efforts of the teachers and parents in guiding the children during their early years of learning. Jasmine, Director of AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, extended her best wishes to the young graduates and encouraged them to continue their learning journey with confidence and enthusiasm. The event ended with happy smiles and cherished memories for the little graduates.

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