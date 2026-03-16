DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / UKG Graduation Party organised

UKG Graduation Party organised

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:19 AM Mar 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, celebrated the UKG Graduation Party. The event marked a special milestone for the young learners as they completed their pre-primary journey. The celebration included beautiful performances by students. Nursery presented a lovely goodbye rhyme for their seniors, while the LKG students performed a lively dance. The UKG students sang a graduation song, making the occasion memorable. A fun question-answer round, distribution of special titles, and a joyful cake-cutting ceremony added excitement to the celebration. Principal Pamila congratulated the students and appreciated the efforts of the teachers and parents in guiding the children during their early years of learning. Jasmine, Director of AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, extended her best wishes to the young graduates and encouraged them to continue their learning journey with confidence and enthusiasm. The event ended with happy smiles and cherished memories for the little graduates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts