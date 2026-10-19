Umang participates in Paryavaran Baal Sansad

Umang Chandel, a student of Class IX at St Mary’s School, Chandigarh, represented the school at the regional-level Rashtriya Paryavaran Baal Sansad 2026 competition, hosted by Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, Faridabad, Haryana. Among the participating schools from Chandigarh, Umang was selected as a finalist to represent St Mary’s School at the national-level Rashtriya Paryavaran Baal Sansad 2026 competition, held at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha on October 7. The event marked the first edition of the Rashtriya Paryavaran Baal Sansad and was streamed live on the Delhi Vidhan Sabha YouTube channel and the Paryavaran Sanrakshan Facebook page under the banner ‘Sowing to Growing!’.

Advertisement