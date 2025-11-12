DT
Home / The School Tribune / Umeed organises community service event

Umeed organises community service event

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Nov 12, 2025 IST
Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School Chandigarh
Umeed — The Interact Club of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh— organised a community service event at a nearby government school, promoting literacy and environmental conservation. Students donated books, interacted with the school’s students, and carried out a plantation drive. The initiative aimed at fostering a love for reading and emphasised the importance of greening our surroundings. Moreover, the club members have been conducting monthly classes and awareness sessions on various critical social issues. This month they generated awareness about substance abuse and cyber security. The session encouraged open conversations among young students about the challenges faced in society today. By inspiring students to become informed, compassionate, and socially aware individuals, the club reaffirmed its commitment to social responsibility and youth empowerment.

