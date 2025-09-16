DT
Unirise tug of war team wins

Unirise tug of war team wins

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 16, 2025 IST
The U-19 Tug of War boys' team of The Unirise World School, Jagraon, clinched the bronze medal at the 69th District Level Punjab School Games 2025-2026. The achievement is a testament to the team's unwavering dedication, unrelenting teamwork and sheer strength. The school's commitment to nurturing the overall development of our students is reflected in this outstanding achievement. By promoting sports alongside academics, we empower our students to explore their passions and talents. The bronze-medal win is an example of this philosophy in action. School Chairman Rakesh Aggarwal, Managing Director Shifu Aggarwal, Director Dr Pallavi Aggarwal and Principal Neha Rattan extended their best wishes to the winning team. As our team members continue to shine, we wish them all the best for their future endeavours. Their achievement serves as an inspiration to their peers, demonstrating the power of teamwork, hard work, and determination.

