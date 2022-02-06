UP schools to reopen from Monday

Lucknow, February 6
With a decline in Covid cases in the state, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to reopen schools from Monday.
For now, offline classes will resume for classes IX-XII and the state government has also ordered to reopen degree colleges.
"Educational institutions for classes IX and above, along with all degree colleges, will be restarted from February 7," said Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avanish K Awasthi.
Earlier during the spike in the Omicron cases in January, the Uttar Pradesh government had ordered to shut all educational institutes until February 6.
However, as the cases have begun to dwindle in the state, the state government has allowed seniot students to attend in-person classes. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92
Two-day national mourning, state funeral for the singing leg...
India loses a rare gem. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice will resonate forever
She breathed her last at ripe 92 but she lives as much in he...
An artiste born but once in centuries: Tributes pour in for singing legend Lata Mangeshkar
'Nightingale of India' started her career at the age of 13 i...
PM Narendra Modi to attend Lata Mangeshkar's funeral
He's scheduled to land in Mumbai at 4:15 pm and make his way...
Rahul Gandhi heads to Ludhiana ahead of expected announcement on CM candidate
Party’s internal surveys show Channi ahead of others; ‘All w...