UP TO YOU- DO OR DIE

Either of eighteen or eighty, in your hands is your safety.

Hey! Were you that guy, who was speeding his conveyance very high?

Do you want to say the surgeon hi?

Or want to say life good bye?

Or want on the bed to lie?

Or towards the hell you want to fly?

Or want the people to say, 'May the soul rest in peace' after you die?

Or want the people to make rumors for suicidal die?

Still not following safety rules, why?

Who has given this right, to cross the red light?

When still not on time and making yourself feel from the boss fright, and then having a war like fight, creating a risk to loose your sight, with no more might, making your existence as dark as night, giving pedals of the moving life a bite.

This is what I felt, that either want the being to melt,

or having so much that want this way to spend the gelt.

Then, what's the use of not wearing the seat belt?

Race winning bet, without wearing helmet.

Atleast, one should think of what damage our frame will get.

To the life, it's a threat, that vanishing the life like a sun set.

It's unexciting, when automobile's and form's structure is dividing, just because of triple riding.

This is same as over writing, endangering of turning your spouse into whitening.

Either of eighteen or eighty, in your hands is your safety.

Tavgun Kaur, Class XI, Scholar Fields Public School, Patiala