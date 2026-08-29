Upanayan Sanskar Ceremony organised

The Upanayan Sanskar Ceremony of newly admitted Brahmacharis was organised at Aryakulam, Nilokheri. The ceremony was graced by Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat, as the chief guest. The ceremony commenced with the chanting of Vedic mantras and sacred rituals. The rituals were conducted by Shweta Arya in accordance with Vedic traditions. Addressing the students, Acharya Devvrat highlighted the importance of Indian culture, the Vedic way of life, discipline and character-building. He encouraged the students to embrace noble values, perform their duties sincerely and understand their responsibilities towards society and the nation. Dr Rajendra Vidyalankar also addressed the students and inspired them to follow the principles of truth, discipline, service and righteous conduct. Members of the Gurukul Management Committee, Jagdish Arya, Shiv Kumar Arya and Mahendra Arya; Kavita Arya; Sonali Sharma; Principal Dinesh Kumar; chief wardens; teaching and hostel staff; and other employees attended the ceremony.

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