Urjasvini — Best child development centre and special school in Indore

Vini Jhariya is a leading child and clinical psychologist and counsellor in Indore, dedicated to helping children with special needs grow and reach their full potential. At Urjasvini Child Development Centre, she and her expert team provide a comprehensive range of services tailored to each child’s unique needs. These include occupational therapy, speech therapy, behavioural therapy, autism therapy, dyslexia therapy, and early intervention programmes. Additionally, the centre offers special education services, ensuring holistic support for children with learning difficulties. Urjasvini Child Development Centre follows international-level therapy methods and a research-based curriculum, ensuring that children receive the most effective intervention strategies. The centre boasts a state-of-the-art early intervention facility in Indore, where children enhance their motor skills, sensory processing, and cognitive abilities through engaging therapies like Sensory Integration Therapy and Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA). Recognising the growing need for specialised education in Indore, Dr Vini Jhariya and Jagriti Bourasi collaborated to establish Urjasvini Special School. This nurturing environment caters to children with autism, Down syndrome, learning disabilities, dyslexia, ADHD, and other developmental challenges. The school offers a structured curriculum focused on life skills, individualised learning plans, and vocational training to prepare students for an independent future. ANI