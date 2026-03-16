UT Chandigarh Cyber Cell organises workshop at PM Shri School

In an era where digital footprints are expanding rapidly, the UT Chandigarh Cyber Cell organised a vital workshop under Continuing Professional Development (CPD) session for the faculty of PM Shri KV, Sector 31, Chandigarh. The workshop was led by a specialised team, including Urvashi Nag, Expert CENCOP, Head Constable Vikas Kumar, and Constable Naveen Kumar. After the formal welcome of the team by Subhash Chand, the venue principal, the experts emphasised that vigilance and alertness are the first line of defence on any digital platform. The session moved beyond theory, as the team shared a series of curated videos illustrating the “nefarious practices” used by modern hackers and various tactics adopted by them to lure users into digital traps through phishing, social engineering, and unsecured links. The staff was briefed on immediate steps to take if they suspect a security breach by reporting the incident on 1930 or informing the bank concerned. The workshop proved quite engaging as well as knowledgeable against the evolving landscape of cyber threats.

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