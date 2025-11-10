DT
Home / The School Tribune / 'Utsav' celebrated

'Utsav' celebrated

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 10, 2025 IST
Day Star School, Manali, celebrated ‘Utsav’ with a variety of food stalls, fun activities, and an exciting lucky draw. Among all the events, the Robotics Exhibition especially captured everyone’s attention. For the first time, students showcased several creative and useful projects through different types of robots, developed in association with UOLO. Both children and parents were delighted to see this new initiative bearing fruit, as students confidently demonstrated how their classroom learning in coding and robotics could be applied in real life. The projects ranged from simple object-detection robots to innovative smart home models, reflecting the curiosity, creativity, and growing technical skills of the young learners.

