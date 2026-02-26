Uttarakhand to make 4000+ govt schools ready through entrepreneurial learning

Uttarakhand is set to introduce a new approach to middle school education aimed at equipping pupils with real-world skills and fostering entrepreneurial thinking from an early age. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has partnered with Udhyam Learning Foundation to roll out the Kaushal Bodh programme across more than 4,000 government schools for classes VI to VIII, in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

With this initiative, Uttarakhand becomes the first state in India to establish a continuous, government-led learning pathway from Classes VI to XII focused on nurturing an entrepreneurial mindset and future-ready skills at scale. The pathway begins in middle school with Kaushal Bodh and progresses to the Kaushalam programme, already operational in over 2,200 schools for classes IX to XII, where pupils develop and run real ventures while tackling practical challenges.

Designed by PSSCIVE and National Council of Educational Research and Training, and aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, Kaushal Bodh is an activity-based course structured around nine modules covering Life Forms, Machines and Materials, and Human Services. In classrooms, pupils will work collaboratively to build and test simple ventures, understand how ideas evolve into products or services, and observe how decisions influence outcomes. The model shifts learning from passive absorption to active creation, encouraging initiative, accountability and ownership.

Under the partnership, SCERT and Udhyam will support teacher training and large-scale classroom implementation, enabling structured learning journeys centred on experimentation and continuous improvement.

The senior-level Kaushalam programme has already produced promising results. Under the Grade 11 curriculum, pupils developed more than 1,500 business project ideas, with 350 showcased at district expos and 47 at the state level. More than 10 pupils have since continued their ventures and are generating income.