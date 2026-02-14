Valediction Ceremony for Class XII students held

The Valediction Ceremony for the outgoing Class XII students of The Century School, Gharaunda, was held with enthusiasm and pride, marking the culmination of their school journey. The event celebrated the achievements, memories, and milestones of the outgoing batch, honouring their dedication and excellence in academics, co-curricular activities, and leadership. The ceremony commenced with the lamp lightening ceremony by the Chairperson, Directors, and Principal. Students of Class XI shared heartfelt messages, reflecting their wishes whereas the students of Class XII poured their hearts with their messages to their teachers. A highlight of the event was the presentation of the ‘Best Centurion Awards’, recognising students who demonstrated exceptional performance, discipline, and all-round excellence throughout their school years. Each awardee was applauded for their consistent hard work, leadership qualities, and positive influence among peers. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Ananya Sharma, expressing gratitude to the faculty, and staff for their unwavering support. The event ended on an emotional note as students bid farewell to their alma mater, carrying with them cherished memories and a spirit of lifelong learning. Chairperson Shashi Bansal, Managing Director Ankur Jindal, Principal Dr Karuna Arora, Vice-Principal Anita Arora bid adieu to the students with wishes for their bright future.

