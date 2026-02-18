DT
Home / The School Tribune / Valediction ceremony held

Valediction ceremony held

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 06:30 AM Feb 18, 2026 IST
Students during the ceremony.
The Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali, organised the Valediction Ceremony 2026 to bid a warm and affectionate farewell to the outgoing Class XII students. The ceremony commenced on a spiritual note with the recitation of the school ‘shabad’, invoking blessings for the students as they prepared to step into a new phase of life. The programme began with a gracious welcome address by a Class XI student, who set the perfect tone for the celebration. This was followed by a vibrant medley of performances presented by students of Class XI, featuring self-composed poems, eloquent speeches, and energetic dance performances that left the audience spellbound. The thoughtfully planned programme allowed the outgoing students to reminisce about the cherished moments shared with their friends and teachers over the years. The event also included fun-filled games, adding a joyful spark to the celebration, with winners receiving exciting gifts. Adding to the emotional atmosphere, the Head Boy and Head Girl shared their memorable experiences and expressed sincere gratitude towards the teachers, school, and their juniors for making the journey truly meaningful. As a token of remembrance, each Class XII student was presented with a souvenir to cherish their school memories forever. The ceremony reached its most awaited moment with the announcement of special titles. Jaspinder Kaur was crowned ‘Ms Shivalik’, while ‘Harshvardhan Singh was conferred with the title of ‘Mr Shivalik’. Jasmeet Kaur was honoured with the title of ‘Ms Congeniality’, and Gurbaaz Singh was awarded ‘Mr Personality’ title. Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur showered her blessings upon the students and wished them success in all their future endeavours. She also appreciated the commendable efforts of the Class XI students for organising the event so beautifully and making it a memorable experience for all. The celebration was further enhanced by a sumptuous lunch.

