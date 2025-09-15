GGSVM School, Ratwara Sahib, organised a cardboard house making activity for its students. The activity aimed to enhance imagination, artistic skills and hands-on creativity among young learners. Students participated and crafted beautiful miniature houses using cardboard and decorative materials. Each child showcased unique ideas, vibrant colours and innovative designs in their models. The activity not only promoted teamwork and artistic expression but also encouraged students to understand the concept of "My Dream Home" in a joyful manner. Principal Ritu Oberoi appreciated the students' creativity and said, "It is a joy to see their talent shining through these innovative projects." Director Er Jaswant Singh also shared his views, "At GGSVM, we believe in holistic development. Activities like these strengthen creativity, confidence and practical learning, preparing our children for a bright.

