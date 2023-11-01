Valley Public School, MDC-5, Panchkula

Budding singers of the school participated in the under-11 solo singing competition at district level (girls) at Sanskriti School Sector-20 Panchkula and Ridhima got the second position. Principal Dr S Uma Maheswari congratulated her and exhorted the students to participate in the cultural activities for the wholesome development of one’s personality.
