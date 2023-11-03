Valley Public School, MDC-5, Panchkula

Budding singers of the school participated in the under-11 solo singing competition at district level (girls) at Sanskriti School Sector-20 Panchkula and Ridhima got the second position. Principal Dr S Uma Maheswari congratulated her and exhorted the students to participate in the cultural activities for the wholesome development of one’s personality.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids against Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand end; minister alleges harassment
The searches, undertaken as part of a money-laundering inves...
UP Dalit woman raped, body chopped into pieces
Accused men at large
Israeli troops surround Gaza city; UN team talks of 'grave risk of genocide'
Hamas says Israel understating its casualties in Gaza