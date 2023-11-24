Valley Public School, MDC-5, Panchkula

On Children’s Day, the District Council for Child Welfare, Panchkula, organised a Handwriting (English) Competition. Advik of Class VII-A of the school stood first in the competition and was awarded with an appreciation certificate and a trophy. Principal Dr Umamaheswari congratulated him and inspired the students to improve their handwriting to script their bright future.
