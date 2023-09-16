Valley Public School, MDC, Sector 5, Panchkula

The school celebrated Teacher’s Day. Students enacted as teachers and learnt a new experience of teaching and management. Dr S Uma Maheswari cut the cake and enlightened the students and staff about the valuable teachings of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The students congratulated their teachers and promised to be the good human beings.
