Valley Public School, MDC, Sector 5, Panchkula

Creating the spirit of patriotism among the young generation, the Bharat Vikas Parishad, Sector 12-A, Panchkula, organised, ‘Bharat ko Jano’ quiz competition. Students of the school participated very enthusiastically. The junior team — Hiya (Class VI) and Om Kureel (Class VII) — and senior team —Yogita (Class XI) and Garima (Class IX) — claimed the first position in both the categories. They were awarded the trophies for their wonderful performance. Principal Dr Umamaheswari congratulated the winners.

