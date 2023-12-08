Valley Public School, MDC, Sector 5, Panchkula

Pihu, a student of Class III-B of the school, and Parinita, student of Class V, clinched gold and silver medals in the fourth Defence Taekwondo Cup-2023, held at Hall Mark Public School, Panchkula. Principal Dr S Umamaheswari congratulated the winners. She exhorted the students to participate in the games to be physically fit and mentally alert.

