Valley Public School, Panchkula

A magic show was organised by The Tribune in the school for the students. The magician and his team members presented interesting magic tricks. The kids were happy to see papers turning into flowers and random things coming out of empty clothes. The magician explained to the student that the magic is a skill, which can be learnt. Principal Dr S Umaheswari thanked the magician for making the day really entertaining for everyone. She extended the special thanks to The Tribune for organising such stress relieving activities for the students.