Valley Public School, Panchkula

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 16, 2025 IST
Students of the school participated in the International Cyber Olympiad 2024. The Olympiad helps in nurturing young minds in the field of technology and cyber security. Two students, Pushp Bansal of Class V and Aaruhi of Class III, won gold medals. Principal Dr S Umamaheswari congratulated all students for their active involvement and commitment that contributes to broader educational landscape.

