To commemorate the birth anniversary of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, Children's Day was celebrated at Valley Public School, Panchkula. Echoing the joyful spirit of the occasion, student lit up the stage with the vibrant cultural performances displaying creativity, confidence and artistic excellence. Coordinator Mohit Kumar encouraged the students to set clear goals and work diligently to achieve them.
