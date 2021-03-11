Valley Public School, Panchkula

Children of the primary section (Class II to V) participated in a fancy dress competition. They came dressed in different costumes and explained the character/personality they were enacting with confidence and enthusiasm. The purpose of conducting the competition was to blend learning with fun and culture and also develop credence in the students. Principal Dr Uma Maheswari appreciated the efforts of the participants and congratulated the winners.
