Valley Public School, Panchkula

Two students from Valley Public School bagged awards in 5th Hanu Taekwondo Championship 2022 held at Sector -37 Chandigarh. Parinita Nagoji of Class IV won a gold medal and Pihu Nagoji of Class II won a bronze medal in this championship. School Principal Dr. Umamaheswari and other staff members congratulated and encouraged the winners on their mastery and agility in the martial arts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine
‘Any weapons system can shoot into Russia if it's close enou...
'Sidhu Moosewala was our brother'; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says 'will give results in 2 days'
Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court fearing fake encount...
Singer KK had ‘some evident cut marks on his face and hand’ when he was brought dead to hospital after show
Despite feeling uneasy, KK completed his last show
After Sidhu Moosewala's killing, head priest of Takht Sri Patna Sahib favours having licensed weapons for self-defence
Earlier, the Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh ha...
Govt should consider increasing upper caps on domestic airfares amid rising fuel prices: IndiGo CEO
India's largest airline IndiGo is likely to introduce a busi...