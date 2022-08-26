Valley Public School, Panchkula

Janmashtami was celebrated by the students of the school. Dressed as Radha and Krishna, little students added a traditional touch to the celebrations. Students danced to the beats of Janmashtami songs, filling the air with joy and festive spirit. A bhajan was also presented by students. Principal Dr Umamaheswari along with teachers enjoyed the function.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ghulam Nabi Azad quits from Congress party positions, including primary membership
In a 5-page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he sa...
Watch: 4 Indian women racially abused, assaulted in Texas, told to 'go back to India'
The woman has been arrested and the video of the woman has g...