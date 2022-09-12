Valley Public School, Panchkula

Teacher's Day was celebrated by the students, faculty and the management of the school to mark the birth anniversary of country's second President Dr S Radhakrishan. Students honoured and presented cards and gifts as a token of love to teachers. Senior students of the school took the responsibility of teaching on their shoulders for a day. A special assembly was organised wherein students presented songs, poems, speeches etc.
