Valley Public School, Panchkula

Diwali was celebrated in the school with great fervour. Several activities such as making rangoli and diya decoration were also held as a part of the celebrations. Students from all classes participated in these activities and great festive vibes prevailed on the campus. Rangoli was made with vibrant colours and the Aravali House emerged as the winner in this creative contest. Principal Dr S Umamaheswari admired the students for their artistic skills and talent.
