Valley Public School, Panchkula

Students of Valley Public School brought laurels to the school by winning medals in Taekwondo Championship. Pihu, a student of Class II won gold and bronze medals in 7th Chandigarh State Taekwondo Championship and silver medal in Taekwondo tournament organised by ONYX Taekwondo Academy. Similarly, Parinita, a student of Class IV won gold and silver medal in 7th Chandigarh state taekwondo championship and gold medal in Taekwondo tournament organised by ONYX Taekwondo Academy Chandigarh. School Principal Dr. S. Umamaheswari and other staff members complimented the students.
