Valley Public School, Panchkula

An awareness workshop on, "Personal body safety education to prevent sexual abuse" was organised at the school by BYJU's in partnership with "Bachpan, save the innocence". The students of the middle and senior sections attended the workshop. The mentor, Rashwan, spoke about various physical, mental and emotional transformations that took place during the adolescent stage. The students were enlightened about the safe and unsafe touch, menstrual cycle and the use of sanitary napkins. On behalf of the school management, the staff and students, Uma Maheshwari, Principal, thanked the whole team for organising such a workshop for the students.
